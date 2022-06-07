DAOstack (GEN) Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week

DAOstack (GEN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 12% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $548,429.46 and approximately $825.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,066.57 or 0.99988168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00029810 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016997 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000925 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

