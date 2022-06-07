Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,115 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 14.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $556,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,620,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,294,820.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at $27,583,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,612 shares of company stock worth $12,304,579 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $105.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,194. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,316,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.12. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Datadog’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.86.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

