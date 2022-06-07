DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 1,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The company has a market cap of $7.30 million, a PE ratio of -299.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

