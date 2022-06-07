David L. Sze Acquires 2,050,000 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Stock

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) Director David L. Sze purchased 2,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 6,416,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,845,000 shares in the company, valued at 5,774,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nextdoor stock traded up 0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 3.56. 6,202,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,005. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of 2.47 and a 52-week high of 18.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of 4.22 and a 200-day moving average of 6.16.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 48.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIND. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 7.88.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

