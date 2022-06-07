Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE VFL opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $142,187.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,179,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,637,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 579,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,950,901. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. 24.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

