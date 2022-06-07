Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
Shares of NYSE VFL opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $142,187.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,179,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,637,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 579,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,950,901. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
