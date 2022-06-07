DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 63,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $66.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.30.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 268,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 102,134 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $12,912,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

