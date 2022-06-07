Desjardins Boosts WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$184.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSPOF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.58.

OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $116.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.61. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

