Digital Fitness Trading Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $1.97 million and $264,667.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 222.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00133696 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.40 or 0.01078423 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.02 or 0.00396344 BTC.

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,503,012 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

