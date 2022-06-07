DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Down to $47.73

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.73, but opened at $46.04. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 14,207 shares.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.97.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 25.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.