Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Donaldson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Donaldson has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

DCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Donaldson by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Donaldson by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Donaldson by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

