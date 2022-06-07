Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) will post sales of $71.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.82 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $67.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $302.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.70 million to $302.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $347.60 million, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $350.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.15 million.

Shares of DCT stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $19.55. 747,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,570. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

