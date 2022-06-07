Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.88 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

