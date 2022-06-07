DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.51 Million

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $123,558.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00007786 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 75.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00147987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.15 or 0.00415758 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00029704 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

