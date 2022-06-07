Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.70). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($2.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19.

NYSE DYN traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $4.92. 150,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,790. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $22.92.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

