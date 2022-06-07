DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 46,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.16, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

