DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 210,879 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 210,879 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.69% of TrueCar worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in TrueCar by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TrueCar by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 76,756 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TrueCar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,973 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 240.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 192,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TrueCar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

TrueCar Profile (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.