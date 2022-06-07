e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 810,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,546 shares during the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty makes up about 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $26,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,299,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,153,000 after acquiring an additional 120,687 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,113,395.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $404,818.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,730.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,258 shares of company stock worth $2,964,721. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.09. 12,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,224. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

