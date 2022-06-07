E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($12.37) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.50 ($11.29) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of E.On from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($12.90) to €12.50 ($13.44) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.20.

EONGY opened at $10.25 on Friday. E.On has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $33.48 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that E.On will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.3799 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. E.On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

