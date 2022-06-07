East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Shares Purchased by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,293 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 1.15% of East Resources Acquisition worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,397,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 504,739 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,657,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 778,593 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,028,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 364,340 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,840,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 644,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERES traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 3,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,781. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

