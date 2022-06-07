eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Reduced by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,357 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in eBay were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 240,897 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after buying an additional 50,822 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,947,433 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $275,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36,825 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,333 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,343 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. JMP Securities began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

