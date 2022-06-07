Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ecolab also updated its Q2 guidance to close to $1.10 EPS.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.65. 40,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,623. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $154.31 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.66.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.65.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,398,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,161,000 after acquiring an additional 107,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

