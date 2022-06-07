Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of close to $1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. Ecolab also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.10 EPS.

ECL stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $154.31 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.54 and its 200-day moving average is $190.66.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.65.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $300,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 21.9% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ecolab by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

