ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Shares Down 3%

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.60). 6,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 8,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.62).

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.16. The company has a market capitalization of £4.80 million and a PE ratio of -9.06.

ECSC Group

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection & Response, and Vendor Products.

