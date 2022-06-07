EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $9.36

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $9.55. EHang shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 4,696 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $564.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.76.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 810.98%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.