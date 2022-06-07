EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $9.36

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $9.55. EHang shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 4,696 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $564.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.76.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 810.98%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of EHang by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of EHang by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

