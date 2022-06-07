Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 1,995.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

SOLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 948,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.49. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

