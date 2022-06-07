Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELMUF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DNB Markets cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €53.00 ($56.99) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($20.86) to €18.60 ($20.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

ELMUF stock remained flat at $$56.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

