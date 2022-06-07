Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THQQF. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 86 to SEK 73.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 162.50 to SEK 150 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, and mobile games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 240 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, among others.

