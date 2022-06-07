Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.16

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.16 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 5924156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 16.50 and a quick ratio of 16.50. The company has a market capitalization of £9.46 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

