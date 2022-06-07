EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) & Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Head-To-Head Review

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) and Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

EMX Royalty has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EMX Royalty and Pacific Booker Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $7.53 million 30.77 -$23.74 million ($0.05) -42.29 Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$25.20 million ($1.62) -0.35

EMX Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Booker Minerals. EMX Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Booker Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EMX Royalty and Pacific Booker Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

EMX Royalty currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 112.77%. Given EMX Royalty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and Pacific Booker Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -19.11% 1.80% 1.27% Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -108.69% -108.62%

Summary

EMX Royalty beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMX Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. in February 2000. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

