Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Stock Price Down 1%

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Rating) shares were down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.55. Approximately 175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.

Enagas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENGGF)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

