Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading Down 5.3%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. 2,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 391,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

ENFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Enfusion alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENFN. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $134,481,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $31,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $27,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.