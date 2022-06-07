Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading Down 5.3%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. 2,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 391,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.
ENFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENFN. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $134,481,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $31,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $27,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Enfusion Company Profile (NYSE:ENFN)
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
