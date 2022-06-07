Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Receives $3.53 Average PT from Analysts

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETTX. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of ETTX remained flat at $$2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 199,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,888. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

Entasis Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ETTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 35,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

