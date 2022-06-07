Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ero Copper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.83. Ero Copper posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ero Copper will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ero Copper.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 46.48%.

StockNews.com started coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ERO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,191. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.82. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.47.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

