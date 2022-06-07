essensys (LON:ESYS) Shares Down 0.6%

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.25 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.03). Approximately 15,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 392,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.03).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.38) price objective on shares of essensys in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £52.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 175.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.21.

In other essensys news, insider Mark Furness bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £148,000 ($185,463.66).

About essensys (LON:ESYS)

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company's products include Connect, a software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day operations.

