ETNA Network Market Cap Hits $294,645.16 (ETNA)

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, ETNA Network has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One ETNA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $294,645.16 and approximately $5,724.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $799.54 or 0.02631758 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 102.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00166111 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00408110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

