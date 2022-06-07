Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $90.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $180.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $83.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.76. Etsy has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 297.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,796,000 after acquiring an additional 613,122 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 101.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 606,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

