Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.13–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.80 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.88 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,211. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.47.

In related news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $111,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 42.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

