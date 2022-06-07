Fear NFTs (FEAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 252.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00138312 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.43 or 0.01066176 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.67 or 0.00395601 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.