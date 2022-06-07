Fei Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.61 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 77.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00152968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.19 or 0.00429891 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029991 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

