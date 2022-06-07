Fidus Investment Co. (FDUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on June 24th

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Fidus Investment has a payout ratio of 79.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Shares of FDUS opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $21.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 138.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

