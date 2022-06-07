Financial Survey: Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) versus AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics $49.57 million 0.62 -$42.47 million ($0.72) -0.62 AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 309.24 -$19.13 million ($0.40) -2.25

AIM ImmunoTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cidara Therapeutics. AIM ImmunoTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cidara Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.45, suggesting a potential upside of 1,352.70%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Risk & Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.59, meaning that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics -81.71% -430.97% -72.24% AIM ImmunoTech -13,933.81% -32.98% -32.06%

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats AIM ImmunoTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also advances its Cloudbreak platform to develop conjugates for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral infections, such as RSV, HIV, and the SARS-CoV-2 strains causing COVID-19. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. It has agreements with UMN Pharma Inc.; Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

