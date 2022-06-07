First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Trading Down 1.2%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.30. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

FNLIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

