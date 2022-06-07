Five Below (FIVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect Five Below to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $132.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.51. Five Below has a 1-year low of $110.83 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

