Flux (FLUX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.51 Million

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. Flux has a total market capitalization of $151.47 million and $14.51 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flux has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00303424 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00070944 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00063896 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005103 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 235,666,167 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

