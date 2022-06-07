Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.86.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Forward Air stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.16. The company had a trading volume of 99,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,813. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Forward Air has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average of $102.65.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.60 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 33.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

