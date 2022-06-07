Fractal (FCL) Reaches One Day Volume of $72,373.00

Fractal (FCL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, Fractal has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Fractal has a market capitalization of $573,547.61 and $72,373.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 94.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00161487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.01 or 0.00417051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00029829 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

