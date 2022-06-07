Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Up 9.7%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) shot up 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.59 and last traded at $40.59. 6,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 423,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,864,610 shares in the company, valued at $332,422,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Franchise Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Franchise Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

