Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $25.02 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $102,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $107,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $62,569.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,940 shares of company stock valued at $508,438 in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,538,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,853,000 after buying an additional 138,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,012,000 after buying an additional 119,779 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

