Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 28,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 394,380 shares.The stock last traded at $52.30 and had previously closed at $52.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

