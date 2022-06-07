Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 191,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,554,310 shares.The stock last traded at $7.59 and had previously closed at $7.12.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

